City of Grovetown announces working holiday hours

The City of Grovetown has holiday hours they want you to be aware of.

In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday, all offices in City Hall and the Liberty Park Community Center will close at 1:00 p.m. Nov. 22nd and will reopen on Nov. 27th at 9:00 a.m.

All offices are closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23rd and Friday, Nov. 24th.

