Columbia County to host 53rd Annual Christmas Parade

The Merchants Association of Columbia County presents the 53rd Annual Christmas Parade.

The parade will be Sunday, Dec. 3rd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The route begins at the intersection of N. Belair Road and Washington Road then winds down N. Belair Rd. to its intersection with Cox Road.

If you can't make it out to Evans for the parade, you can watch live on Bounce over the air on 54.2, Comcast channel 383, and WOW channel 196. FOX 54 will broadcast the parade from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The parade will be rebroadcast on WFXG FOX 54 on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m., leading right into A Christmas Story LIVE. The parade will also be broadcast on WFXG.com and our Facebook page.

Along the parade route will be six performance areas where some participants in the parade will stop and perform for the gathered crowds. If you're looking for the best spots to set up camp for the parade, the performance locations are a good bet. Roads along the parade route will be closed to traffic starting at 1 p.m., so make sure to get there early!

If you're interested in being a part of the 2017 Columbia County Merchants Association Christmas Parade, applications are still being accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 29. You can print out an application from the Columbia County Fair website.

Below, we've provided a Google map of the parade route with markers for each of the six performance areas.

