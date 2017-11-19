Augusta's Toys For Tots looking to community for support - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta's Toys For Tots looking to community for support

(WFXG) -

Toys For Tots in Augusta is short on donations this year and they are asking the community for help. Organizers say this is by far their worst year when it comes to donations. Making the upcoming weeks critical.

"Normally at this time the warehouse is full. So we are really desperately in need of just some more help and support.", says Grace Anderson, who is the Toys For Tots Augusta Coordinator.

Right now the warehouse looks empty and what they have will not be enough for the fourteen counties. Anderson thinks it is still possible to reach their goal but only with the help of residents and local businesses. "It's nothing like seeing a child and they get exactly what they want. Some of them don't even ask for much; just having something. That is why it's a program designed for less fortunate children; being that their parents cannot afford to give them the Christmas they would like to."

Toys for Tots serves kids ages 0-18. Anderson says they are needing more donations in the ages 0-2 and 12-18. Their goal is to make sure no child is left behind because everyone deserves a gift for Christmas. "When we hand them their bags or the parents send us a picture. Those pictures speak a thousand words.", explains Anderson.

The organization's success depends on the support of the local community and their generosity to donate during the next few weeks. Toys For Tots will stop accepting Christmas donation on December 16th.
 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

