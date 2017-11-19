Bradby Ln. shooting victims identified - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Bradby Ln. shooting victims identified

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The two men killed in a shooting on Brady Lane in Aiken Sunday have been identified as twenty-eight-year-old Logan Michael Novak and twenty-six-year-old Harry A. Butler, both of Aiken.

Novak and Butler were shot while sitting in a vehicle near Hahn Village in Aiken.

Aiken Public Safety Officers responded to a call of two people shot on Brady Lane in Aiken. Officers found two victims sitting in a vehicle parked in front of 305 Bradby Lane. 

Officers say both victims were deceased. Investigators are currently working the scene and processing evidence. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office have not released names of the victims. Officers say they do not have any suspect information yet.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Crews working business fire Sand Bar Ferry Rd.

    Crews working business fire Sand Bar Ferry Rd.

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:42 AM EST2017-11-21 11:42:42 GMT

    The Richmond County Sheriff's office and Fire Department are on scene of a business fire at 602 Sand Bar Ferry Rd. Dispatch says the call came in at 4:28am Tuesday morning. Details are limited at this time. Fox 54 is working to get more information. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's office and Fire Department are on scene of a business fire at 602 Sand Bar Ferry Rd. Dispatch says the call came in at 4:28am Tuesday morning. Details are limited at this time. Fox 54 is working to get more information. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Fall Safety Festival returns for round three

    Fall Safety Festival returns for round three

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:17 AM EST2017-11-21 11:17:04 GMT
    Attendance sank last year, hitting about 400. Numbers are expected to float around 800 guests this year; WFXG.Attendance sank last year, hitting about 400. Numbers are expected to float around 800 guests this year; WFXG.

    Highlighting holiday safety, along with presenting an opportunity to mingle with those who keep our community safe, are the cornerstones of the Fall Safety Festival. Entering its third year, it is back with more demonstrations and support.

    More >>

    Highlighting holiday safety, along with presenting an opportunity to mingle with those who keep our community safe, are the cornerstones of the Fall Safety Festival. Entering its third year, it is back with more demonstrations and support.

    More >>

  • Burke Co. Sheriff's Office hosts Church Security Training

    Burke Co. Sheriff's Office hosts Church Security Training

    Monday, November 20 2017 7:23 PM EST2017-11-21 00:23:33 GMT
    On Monday a group of pastors gathered at the Burke County Sheriff's Office to learn about Church Security. The Sheriff's Office gave a presentation that focused on many different things including strict background checks and also having assigned duties to trusted staff. While this may be a tough subject to discuss, some pastors say with recent events happening around the country, it's better to be prepared. "Today we're living in a whole different world where you never know whe...More >>
    On Monday a group of pastors gathered at the Burke County Sheriff's Office to learn about Church Security. The Sheriff's Office gave a presentation that focused on many different things including strict background checks and also having assigned duties to trusted staff. While this may be a tough subject to discuss, some pastors say with recent events happening around the country, it's better to be prepared. "Today we're living in a whole different world where you never know whe...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly