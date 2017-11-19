Bradby Ln. shooting victims identified

UPDATE: The two men killed in a shooting on Brady Lane in Aiken Sunday have been identified as twenty-eight-year-old Logan Michael Novak and twenty-six-year-old Harry A. Butler, both of Aiken.

Novak and Butler were shot while sitting in a vehicle near Hahn Village in Aiken.

Aiken Public Safety Officers responded to a call of two people shot on Brady Lane in Aiken. Officers found two victims sitting in a vehicle parked in front of 305 Bradby Lane.

Officers say both victims were deceased. Investigators are currently working the scene and processing evidence. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office have not released names of the victims. Officers say they do not have any suspect information yet.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

