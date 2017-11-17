Augusta on Ice benefits in more ways than excitement

For weeks the elves have been working around the clock to turn the Augusta Common into a winter wonderland. Whether you've been naughty or nice, one thing is for certain Santa Claus is making his way to downtown Augusta starting Friday.

FOX 54 was able to catch up with the first family that punched their tickets in for the festivities and the nerves were high for some.

"Because it was my first time and I just learned to skate without the walker thing," says Eileen Cagle.

Ice Skating, The Ice Slide, Mrs. Claus driving the train, It looks like a scene right out of a Winter Wonderland Movie. For Rachel Cagle, this is where everlasting memories are created for her family.

"I'm very fortunate to be with my kids and I love doing experiences like this with them and have this time with them, I'm very fortunate," Rachel explains.

But there's more to Augusta on Ice than just the ice skates and elves working. Founder Chris Boerner says the organization plans on giving back a percentage of proceeds to the boys and girls club. "We're bringing jobs, I think we've hired close to like 50 workers at this point right out of the Augusta area. It's just about getting people involved and making a difference," explains Boerner.

She says if you bring 2 canned goods, you get free admission. It's something the Cagle family will have opportunities to do, as long as Mattie keeps her balance on the ice. "I fell like this many times," she says.

Saturday kicks off the Week of thanks. It's Military Day and military personnel and their families get free admission.

