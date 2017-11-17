Augusta on Ice benefits in more ways than excitement

Controversy over the fate of Pendleton King Park continues and today members of the park’s foundation gathered to show their support for the local attraction. “I was really saddened. Immediately. I was immediately saddened," says Richmond County resident and community activist Ray Montana.More >>
Burke County Sheriff’s Office partnered with A Child’s World Academy and Peach State Health Plan to provide free turkeys to families in need. Hundreds of residents came out to pick up their turkeys and express their gratitude to the Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Two suspects have been arrested in a drug bust in Sardis. The Burke County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division arrested forty-six-year-old David Austin Hammond and thirty-six-year-old Stephanie Belanger on Thursday, Nov. 16.More >>
The Coroner's and Sheriff's office is investigating a suspicious death that happened on Skinner Mill Road. Tiquanya Jones was admitted to the burn center with over 80% of her body burnt. She later died on Thursday.More >>
