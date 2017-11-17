Burke Co hosts turkey giveaway

Burke County Sheriff’s Office partnered with A Child’s World Academy and Peach State Health Plan to provide free turkeys to families in need. Hundreds of residents came out to pick up their turkeys and express their gratitude to the Sheriff’s Office. Burke County is a huge county and the partnering organizations made sure that each city had a turkey giveaway location set up for residents.

They were able to give away about 400 turkeys at several different locations around the county to families who didn’t have one before tonight. The Sheriff’s office partnered with A Child’s World Academy this year to help make this giveaway possible and each year they have been beyond generous. They started this drive because they saw a need for it in the community.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says although this is his first year in office, being raised in Burke County himself, he says heart is for the people and that he was put in place to do a job where he could serve to the best of his ability. “This is a community that is somewhat destitute. There are no jobs here. It’s tough. But the people have love for one another. And Kingsville is very special to us and we want to take care of them. And so, we are here on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and A Child’s World, to says Happy Thanksgiving and to bring some joy to some families," says Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

In addition to handing out an estimated 400 turkeys, deputies conducted about 30 traffic stops and if the driver had a clear record and no other violations they were issued a warning and a big turkey.

