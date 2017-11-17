NASCAR Crowns 2017 champion this weekend

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Series will be one that goes down as a benchmark in the series history. Let’s think about it. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring from driving, although his voice will continue to be heard.

Over the last couple of years, a number of great champions have retired. Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart come to mind. 2017 added to that list with Matt Kenseth leaving, although after his emotional win at Phoenix it remains to be seen if he will be back.

The 2017 series champion will be decided this Sunday (19th) at Homestead Miami Speedway. The Eco Boost 400 will drop the flag at 3 p.m. est. The Four drivers remaining in the Chase for the Championship should make for an exciting climax to an exciting season. Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Brad Keselowski are all trying to claim the pot of gold that is the Monster Energy Series Championship.

Let’s take a quick look at each driver and how they got there.

Brad Keselowski, the driver of the Team Penske #2 Ford, claimed the last berth in the final four without a win in the round of eight. The last time he won was at Atlanta way back in March. It remains to be seen if he can regain the championship form that produced his only series championship in 2012. Keselowski has been a consistent front-runner all throughout the 2017 season. However, his path to the final four was out of his hands as other circumstances lead to his final 4 appearances.

Martin Truex Jr., the driver of the Furniture Row Racing #78 Toyota, appears to have the inside track to the title as his season-long dominance will be on full display at the 1.5-mile speedway. No longer considered an underdog, Truex’s 6 of 7 wins came at 1.5-mile tracks. The #78 Toyota was a force to be dealt with at every track this season. Truex used the points system very effectively, winning more stage points than any other driver. He hopes to take home the Cup after a disappointing 4th place (by his standards) finish in 2016.

Kyle Busch, driver of the Joe Gibbs #18 Toyota has been in the final four for the past 3 years, winning the Cup in 2016. However, 2017 proved to be a struggle. Busch went through the first 20 races of the season winless but finished strong with five victories to put him through to the postseason. If momentum has anything to do with it, Busch could win his second Cup title in the last three years.

Kevin Harvick, the pilot of the Stewart Hass Racing #4 Ford is in his fourth (2014, 15, 16) final four. The 2014 champ regained frontrunner status with his win at Texas back in the spring. The win put “Happy” Harvick back in the spotlight. Harvick is one of those drivers who always seems to be up front at the end, waiting to pounce on any driver who makes a mistake. The “Freaky Fast” driver could prove to be the unknown factor in the race for the championship. He was quoted as saying “I expect to win”. Not an uncommon statement from Harvick.

On Sunday a new champion will be crowned, and along with a new Champion comes a new era in NASCAR. The veterans have been put on notice! It’s true that Harvick, Busch, Truex and Keselowski are all seasoned veterans that will all be competing for the Monster Energy Series Cup. But beware! The young guns came pretty close to upsetting the apple cart as only a bit of bad racing luck stopped Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson from competing for NASCAR’s biggest prize.

The 2018 Monster Energy Series thunders back into action with the Daytona 500 on February 18th. You can catch all the action right here on FOX 54! Stay tuned!