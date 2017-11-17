2 arrested in Burke Co. drug bust

Two suspects have been arrested in a drug bust in Sardis.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division arrested forty-six-year-old David Austin Hammond and thirty-six-year-old Stephanie Belanger on Thursday, Nov. 16. The pair were stopped on Black Road in Sardis. They had methamphetamines and a firearm in their possession. The narcotics division executed a search warrant on the suspect's address on Hancock Landing at 11:30 p.m., where they located more drugs, money and firearms.

In the search, investigators discovered 56.3 grams of methamphetamine, 357.5 grams of marijuana, 3.5 grams of shrooms, 19 long guns, 4 handguns and $7,530 in cash.

Hammond is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Belanger is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says, “He is extremely proud of the work conducted by the Narcotics Investigators each day.” “The reduction of drugs in our county helps to reduce violent and property crimes and we are aggressively tackling these problems each day. Removing over 20 guns from the hand of criminals helps to make our community and the entire CSRA safer from those who deal drugs in the area.”

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.