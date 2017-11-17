Augusta YMCA & Augusta Housing Authority partner for 2nd bed don - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta YMCA & Augusta Housing Authority partner for 2nd bed donation delivery

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Greater Augusta Family YMCA has partnered with the Augusta Housing Authority and area businesses to provide brand new beds and linens for children of under-resourced families.  This new program called “A Place To Dream” is slated to provide more than 100 beds during two delivery days in November, with a goal of more than 500 beds in the coming months and beyond.

The second delivery day is this Saturday, Nov. 18, beginning at 9:30 a.m., Dogwood Terrace, at 2057 Old Savannah Road, Augusta, GA 30901.  41 beds were delivered to grateful families on November 11th.

Merit Flooring has provided warehouse space to store the beds, trucks to make the deliveries, and manpower to assemble and set up the beds.  Mattresses are provided by Badcock Home Furnishings of Thomson, GA at a significantly reduced price.

Families within the Augusta Housing Authority will be the initial recipients via an application process with plans to expand the program throughout the CSRA as resources and volunteer manpower will allow.

More than 35 volunteers during deliveries include Richmond County Sheriff Deputies, area military, as well as many YMCA staff and citizens from throughout the CSRA.

Here’s how you can make A Place To Dream Possible:

  • Spread the word to friends and family
  • Sponsor a bed for $200 each, which includes new linens
  • If you’re an area business, join the effort and include your employees
  • Work as a volunteer on delivery days to help with bed set-up
  • Host a new linens donation drive at your school or church (TWIN sheet sets, comforters/blankets, and pillows. All must be new.)

