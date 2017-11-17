Suspicious death investigation underway after burn victim dies - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspicious death investigation underway after burn victim dies

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Coroner's and Sheriff's office is investigating a suspicious death that happened on Skinner Mill Road.

Tiquanya Jones was admitted to the burn center with over 80% of her body burnt. She later died on Thursday.

Jones's body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

No further information is available at this time.

