It's beginning to look a lot like...Augusta on Ice

If you wanted to test your mettle against the weather in a more northerly climate, now is your chance.

The inaugural year of the CSRA's newest holiday tradition has arrived.

Augusta on Ice started as an ice skating rink and metamorphosed into a 50-day event with quite a bit more.

Joining the rink is a 100-foot long ice slide along with several 'reindeer games' such as cornhole.

The ice requires an 18,000-pound chilling unit to keep cool. That is correct--all of the ice is real.

And all of the decorations throughout the Augusta Common are handmade, from the giant presents to the gingerbread houses.

The economic impact is uncertain, though the ice-skating spectacle is being advertised in a 150-mile radius, reaching as far away as Atlanta.

Augusta on Ice will be open every day until January 6th and the folks running the event plan to keep it going for years to come.

It starts Friday, November 17, and runs until January 6, 2018, at the Augusta Common downtown.

General admission is $5 at the door, though there are a variety of ticket options.

Ice skates are included.