It's beginning to look a lot like...Augusta on Ice

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Augusta on Ice runs November 17 through January 6, 2018, at the Augusta Common
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

If you wanted to test your mettle against the weather in a more northerly climate, now is your chance.
The inaugural year of the CSRA's newest holiday tradition has arrived.

Augusta on Ice started as an ice skating rink and metamorphosed into a 50-day event with quite a bit more.
Joining the rink is a 100-foot long ice slide along with several 'reindeer games' such as cornhole.

The ice requires an 18,000-pound chilling unit to keep cool. That is correct--all of the ice is real.
And all of the decorations throughout the Augusta Common are handmade, from the giant presents to the gingerbread houses.

And each of the decorations throughout the Augusta Common are handmade, from the giant presents to the gingerbread houses.
The economic impact is uncertain, though the ice-skating spectacle is being advertised in a 150-mile radius, reaching as far away as Atlanta.

Augusta on Ice will be open every day until January 6th and the folks running the event plan to keep it going for years to come.

It starts Friday, November 17, and runs until January 6, 2018, at the Augusta Common downtown.
General admission is $5 at the door, though there are a variety of ticket options.

Ice skates are included.

    Controversy over the fate of Pendleton King Park continues and today members of the park’s foundation gathered to show their support for the local attraction. “I was really saddened. Immediately. I was immediately saddened," says Richmond County resident and community activist Ray Montana.

    For weeks the elves have been working around the clock to turn the Augusta Common into a winter wonderland. Whether you've been naughty or nice, one thing is for certain Santa Claus is making his way to downtown Augusta starting Friday. FOX 54 was able to catch up with the first family that punched their tickets in for the festivities and the nerves were high for some. "Because it was my first time and I just learned to skate without the walker thing," says Eileen Cagle. ...More >>
    Burke County Sheriff’s Office partnered with A Child’s World Academy and Peach State Health Plan to provide free turkeys to families in need. Hundreds of residents came out to pick up their turkeys and express their gratitude to the Sheriff’s Office.

