Augusta schedules service day in Bethlehem neighborhood - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta schedules service day in Bethlehem neighborhood

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta staff and volunteers will return to the Bethlehem community on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, to continue their efforts to help make the neighborhood look better. 

Volunteers will offer help to residents inside the area bounded by Anderson Avenue to the north, Mill Street to the west, MLK Jr. Boulevard to the south, and Twelfth Street to the east. Volunteers represent several Augusta government entities, including the Augusta Administrator’s Office, Marshal’s Office, Environmental Services Department, Housing and Community Development Department, Planning and Development Department and others, as well as various community groups.

Bethlehem community service day:
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017
11 a.m. - media availability
Chestnut Street and Conklin Avenue (behind Mount Calvary Baptist Church)

