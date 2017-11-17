Kickers Country Bar holding free concert and Thanksgiving dinner

Kicker Country Bar is holding a free concert and cooking a free Thanksgiving dinner for all.

It's for everyone, but geared for those without families to spend this holiday with or anyone that is hungry during hard times.

It doesn't matter who you are, the Country Bar is welcoming anyone for a free dinner and to enjoy a free concert by Bethany Davis.

If any anyone is interested in donating more food so the country bar can feed even more people please have them message them.

