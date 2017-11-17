Live in-studio interview for the third annual Fall Safety Festival Nov. 21

The Greater Augusta Partnership is holding the third annual Fall Safety Festival.

The festival will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Daniel Field Airfield at 1775 Highland Drive.

There will be entertainment for kids including face painting, balloons, DJ Music, games, pictures with Santa and a helicopter display.

On the safety side of things, there will be a turkey frying demonstration, car seat inspection and more.

The event is free to the public.

