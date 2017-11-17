Special Report: Evans and Martinez Hometown Tour

As far a history goes for Columbia County many of their historical structures no longer exist. This is due to deterioration, fires, and simply being torn down for new developments.

The County is focused on making the future of their residents positive. With all the growth, Evans is ready for it’s own downtown. This will of course draw folks from Martinez, Grovetown, Harlem and all over the CSRA.

The Plaza is taking shape across from Evans Towne Center Park. Phase 1, which includes the new Meybohm Realty headquarters, is going up now. Next year, also expect to see a new performing arts center, restaurants, and parking garages.

“There’s just so many things go on and it’s county wide. The focus is here, the emphasis is right in Evans, but there will be projects going on all over the county for the next 3 to 5 years for sure,” says Columbia County Chairman Ron Cross.

Chairman Cross says everyone should be excited for the county’s future.

