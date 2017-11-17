Special Report: Grovetown Hometown Tour

Boasting a population of more than 135,000 residents Columbia County is growing. One of the area seeing the most growth is Grovetown. It is the largest city and only 1 of 2 incorporated cities in Columbia County.

Since 2000 the town has doubled in size and when it comes to population that’s a good thing, as the town claims to be redefining itself.

Looking back in time at the area it has some interesting history.

Along East Robinson Avenue is where the old Grovetown Depot stood, a once very busy train station.

“Soldiers left here until 1965. They were the last soldiers to leave from the train station. Many people left here to go to Atlanta and all over the United States,” explained Charles Lord, a Columbia County Historian.

The depot was demolished in 1973. Unfortunately that’s what’s happened to most of the old structures in Columbia County.

“A lot of the old buildings and a lot historic things have gone to the waste side over the years. They’ve fallen into disrepair, there were fires and things like that,” explained John Waller, Grovetown’s City Administrator.

That’s okay because right across the street is where Charles Lord has packed the Grovetown museum with all the information you could possibly want on the area. He even has the County’s first public phone. The old “Dodge House” has an interesting story.

“It was the property of the Corley Machine Works in 1954. Many people here in Grovetown worked at the company. Today, that company has evolved into the EZ-Go corporation,” explained Lord.

Grovetown is adjacent to Fort Gordon. With the cyber center expanding and thousands of more people moving to the area, new homes and businesses are going up. John Waller says he’s excited for the City’s growth, and looks forward to everyone experiencing everything the area has to offer.