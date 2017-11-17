GDOT shutting down roadwork on highways and primary roads for Thanksgiving

The Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstate highways and primary state roads from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

“As people visit friends and family for the Thanksgiving holiday, and shop on Black Friday, we anticipate heavy traffic,” said Georgia DOT State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock in a release. “For easier and safer travel we are limiting construction and associated lane closures.”

GDOT wants to remind drivers to still be on the lookout for any workers that may be working on other projects nearby or long-term lane closures.

Over the past two years, there has been a 33 percent increase in deaths on state roads.

