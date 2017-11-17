Windsor man killed in Charleston Hwy. crash identified - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Windsor man killed in Charleston Hwy. crash identified

Fatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersectionSource: WFXG Fatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersectionSource: WFXG
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early-morning crash that took the life of a Windsor man.

Seventy-year-old Charlie J. Buff of Grover's Road was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash. The collision happened at around 8:30 a.m. on the 4200 block of Charleston Highway at Caddle Crossing Road. Buff was attempting to make a left turn onto Charleston Highway in his 1993 van and pulled into the path of an eastbound 1999 Dodge SUV.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries. Toxicology results on Buff are still pending.

