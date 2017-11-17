Special Report: Harlem Hometown Tour

Drive through the streets of downtown Harlem and you’ll see some of the city’s rich history.

“We like to say in Columbia County it kind of historically was the heartbeat of Columbia County. It was the center,” said Brett Cook, Harlem’s City Manager.

As the surrounding areas grew Harlem worked to keep their history alive. Still standing in the city is Columbia County’s first theater, which played films from 1949 until 1963.

“After the 60’s we had several different businesses that operated out of this building. From pawn stores to retail shops for men,” said Cook.

For years now it’s sat vacant. Now, the city is renovating it.

“Hopefully by the summer we’ll have our museum in here. We’ll have a theater, a boutique theater, operating in here. A gift shop. It’ll also function as a welcome center for visitors and tourists to come that want information on Harlem,” explained Cook.

The City says next year when you attend the Oliver Hardy Festival it will be open. They’re even going to be showing Laurel and Hardy films. Once it’s completed, the city is moving the Laurel and Hardy museum to the theater.

“I have things in the back I cannot even put out. Because as you can see, if anybody’s been here they know how crowded we are,” said Linda Caldwell, the Director and Curator for The Laurel & Hardy Museum.

As the birthplace of Oliver Hardy Harlem takes pride in showing off memorabilia related to the comedic duo.

“We are the only ones in the United States dedicated to Laurel and Hardy,” explained Caldwell.

Bounce a few doors down from the museum and you’ll hit the Defoor real estate office, what used to be the county’s first bank.

“It was the bank of Harlem for 5 years. Then in 1910 it became the Bank of Columbia County. Bank of Columbia County existed up until the 1960’s,” explained Bobby Culpepper, the Mayor of Harlem.

The banks original vault is still here. Mayor Culpepper says the city will always work to preserve it’s history.

“We know we’re going to grow but we always want to preserve what we have. The sense of community and the small town charm,” said Culpepper.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.