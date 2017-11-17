Coffee with your Congressman taking place today

Friday, November 17th, Congressman Jody Hice will host a " Coffee with your Congressman" at the McDuffie County Farm Bureau.

It will take place between 8 and 9 this morning. Afterwards, Congressman Hice will participate in back to back dedication ceremonies for the public display of the Foundations of American Law & Government. That will take place at the Muffie and Warren County Courthouses between 9 and 10 this morning.

The exact times and addresses are listed below:

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

McDuffie County "Coffee with Your Congressman"

McDuffie County Farm Bureau

619 Augusta Highway

Thomson, GA 30824



9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Dedication of Historical Document Display

Thomson-McDuffie County Government Center

210 Railroad Street

Thomson, GA 30824

10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Dedication of Historical Document Display

Warren County Courthouse

521 Main Street

Warrenton, GA 30828

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.