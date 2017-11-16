Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency practice response to widespread power outage

The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early-morning crash that took the life of a Windsor man. Seventy-year-old Charlie J. Buff of Grover's Road was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.More >>
The Greater Augusta Family YMCA has partnered with the Augusta Housing Authority and area businesses to provide brand new beds and linens for children of under-resourced families.More >>
The Coroner's and Sheriff's office is investigating a suspicious death that happened on Skinner Mill Road. Tiquanya Jones was admitted to the burn center with over 80% of her body burnt. She later died on Thursday.More >>
If you wanted to test your mettle against the weather in a more northerly climate, now is your chance. The inaugural year of the CSRA's newest holiday tradition has arrived.More >>
