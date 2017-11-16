Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency practice response to widespread power outage

Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency made efforts to stay one step ahead when it comes to power outages.

Edgefield County EMA hosted a "hypothetical" tabletop exercise for agencies to look at their abilities to respond to a widespread power outage. The exercise scenario was what if there was a fictional power grid failure caused by theoretical cyber-attacks to the nation's infrastructure



"By having discussions before they happen we're able to set priorities. We've met each other face to face now we know how we work together and who to talk to.", explains Edgefield EMA Director, Suzy Spurgeon.

In attendance were representatives from the county, state and federal prison, and schools. During this exercise officials were able to identify procedures that work and also identify gaps that need to be addressed. All agencies will be meet again in March next year.

