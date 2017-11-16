UPDATE: Sheriff's Office makes arrest in Shoreline Drive shootin - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Sheriff's Office makes arrest in Shoreline Drive shooting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
By Adam Bodner, Producer
Joseph Carson Strickland II (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Joseph Carson Strickland II (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Shooting at Castle Pines Mobile Home Park (source: Sadie Grace Wodicka / Facebook) Shooting at Castle Pines Mobile Home Park (source: Sadie Grace Wodicka / Facebook)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting on Shoreline Drive on Thursday. 

Investigators have arrested 19 year-old Joseph Carson Strickland II and have charged him with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.  Strickland has been booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. 

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Shoreline Drive in Augusta.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened on the 1500 block of Shoreline Drive. Two men sustained gunshot wounds and ran to the Castle Pines Mobile Home Park, located at 3866 Mike Padgett Highway. They were picked up and taken to an area hospital.

According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at 5:32 p.m.

