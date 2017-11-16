TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at Heard Ave. and Wrightsboro Rd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at Heard Ave. and Wrightsboro Rd.

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta Dispatch confirms a crash at Heard Ave. and Wrightsboro Rd. 

The call came in at 12:54 p.m. Injuries are reported. Conditions of the road are unknown at this time, so please use caution when driving in that area.

