Warrenville man killed in Jefferson Davis Hwy. crash

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Warrenville man. Eighteen-year-old Nicholas R. Nettles was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on the 400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway Wednesday night.

Nettles was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle south on Jefferson Davis Highway when he struck the side of a 2008 Chevrolet truck, which was attempting to cross the southbound lane. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. A toxicology test on Nettles is pending.

