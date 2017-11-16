Columbia County police investigate Walmart theft

UPDATE: This suspect has been identified.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Walmart theft.

The incident occurred on Nov. 13th around 11:30 a.m. at the Evans Walmart. An unidentified white male entered the store, selected a television and exited without making any payments on the merchandise. He is believed to have driven a white Dodge Caravan.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

