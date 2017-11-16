Lights of the South flips the 'on' switch - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Lights of the South flips the 'on' switch

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Lights of the South runs 6-10pm through December 30; WFXG. Lights of the South runs 6-10pm through December 30; WFXG.
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A holiday tradition spanning more than a decade is back in business with Lights of the South.
The 115-acre property in Grovetown will be decorated with millions of lights and decorations.

This year's Lights of the South hopes to 'ooh' and 'ah' you through a trail with millions of lights and decorations.

Beyond the hayride light spectacle, there is a candy-themed play area for kids, along with a Christmas tree maze.
Saint Nick, himself, is flying down from the North Pole for pictures and to figure out how much he has to spend on everyone this year.

While you are waiting in line for the tour through the lights, there will still be plenty to hold your attention with several holiday movies such as Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000).

Lights of the South runs nightly from 6-10pm through December 30.
It will not be open on Monday, December 25.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for kids, and the spectacle is located at 633 Louisville Road in Grovetown.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Windsor man killed in Charleston Hwy. crash identified

    Windsor man killed in Charleston Hwy. crash identified

    Friday, November 17 2017 1:29 PM EST2017-11-17 18:29:55 GMT
    Fatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersectionSource: WFXGFatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersectionSource: WFXG

    The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early-morning crash that took the life of a Windsor man. Seventy-year-old Charlie J. Buff of Grover's Road was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.

    More >>

    The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early-morning crash that took the life of a Windsor man. Seventy-year-old Charlie J. Buff of Grover's Road was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.

    More >>

  • Augusta YMCA & Augusta Housing Authority partner for 2nd bed donation delivery

    Augusta YMCA & Augusta Housing Authority partner for 2nd bed donation delivery

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:09 AM EST2017-11-17 16:09:45 GMT

    The Greater Augusta Family YMCA has partnered with the Augusta Housing Authority and area businesses to provide brand new beds and linens for children of under-resourced families.

    More >>

    The Greater Augusta Family YMCA has partnered with the Augusta Housing Authority and area businesses to provide brand new beds and linens for children of under-resourced families.

    More >>

  • Suspicious death investigation underway after burn victim dies

    Suspicious death investigation underway after burn victim dies

    Friday, November 17 2017 10:30 AM EST2017-11-17 15:30:33 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Coroner's and Sheriff's office is investigating a suspicious death that happened on Skinner Mill Road. Tiquanya Jones was admitted to the burn center with over 80% of her body burnt. She later died on Thursday.

    More >>

    The Coroner's and Sheriff's office is investigating a suspicious death that happened on Skinner Mill Road. Tiquanya Jones was admitted to the burn center with over 80% of her body burnt. She later died on Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly