Lights of the South flips the 'on' switch

A holiday tradition spanning more than a decade is back in business with Lights of the South.

The 115-acre property in Grovetown will be decorated with millions of lights and decorations.

This year's Lights of the South hopes to 'ooh' and 'ah' you through a trail with millions of lights and decorations.

Beyond the hayride light spectacle, there is a candy-themed play area for kids, along with a Christmas tree maze.

Saint Nick, himself, is flying down from the North Pole for pictures and to figure out how much he has to spend on everyone this year.

While you are waiting in line for the tour through the lights, there will still be plenty to hold your attention with several holiday movies such as Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000).

Lights of the South runs nightly from 6-10pm through December 30.

It will not be open on Monday, December 25.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for kids, and the spectacle is located at 633 Louisville Road in Grovetown.

