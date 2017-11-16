Suspect Wanted in Connection to Barret Auto Sales Burglary

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a man wanted for burglary at Barrett Auto Sales on Edgefield rd.



We're told he entered the store by breaking the front glass door and stole an undetermined amount of money. He appears to be a white male with a sleeve tattoo on his lower right arm. Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect, or information about this investigation, please contact the Aiken County's Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811. You can also call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at (888) 274-6372. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.