Suspect Wanted in Connection to Barret Auto Sales Burglary - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect Wanted in Connection to Barret Auto Sales Burglary

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a man wanted for burglary at Barrett Auto Sales on Edgefield rd.

We're told he entered the store by breaking the front glass door and stole an undetermined amount of money. He appears to be a white male with a sleeve tattoo on his lower right arm. Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect, or information about this investigation, please contact the Aiken County's Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811. You can also call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at (888) 274-6372. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.

    The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early-morning crash that took the life of a Windsor man. Seventy-year-old Charlie J. Buff of Grover's Road was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.

    The Greater Augusta Family YMCA has partnered with the Augusta Housing Authority and area businesses to provide brand new beds and linens for children of under-resourced families.

    The Coroner's and Sheriff's office is investigating a suspicious death that happened on Skinner Mill Road. Tiquanya Jones was admitted to the burn center with over 80% of her body burnt. She later died on Thursday.

