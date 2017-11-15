High 5 4 Kids: Jamaira Arroyo

The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.

Eden's Ministry will be holding their 2017 "Stuff That Legends Are Made Of" awards. This award is given to four honorees throughout the CSRA who have changed the face, history, and future of our various communities in Georgia and South Carolina.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man for questioning. The pictured man is wanted in connection to a financial transaction card fraud case. He is said to have allegedly...

Pendleton King Park may see some big changes in the near future. The park has been operated through a partnership between...

This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're telling you about one 8-year-old who is passing down the tradition of courage to her siblings.

Being the only girl in a household with two younger brothers, 8-year-old Jamaira Arroyo will tell you disagreements tend to happen every once in a while."They just drive me nuts," she says.

She says she's learned the value of working hard not only by being the role model for her younger brothers but also not giving up on things that you want.

"My brother played last year and I thought maybe I can start."

Arroyo wanted to play flag football and after some delays in the registration process she was finally able to get on the field. But she'll tell you, there were challenges she faced other than just scoring touchdowns.

"At first they said there's a girl on our team I'm sure she's going to be the worse," she explains. But it turns out some of her teammates quickly noticed she's a valuable player. "It makes me feel good knowing that I can keep up with them," Arroyo says.

Aside from wreaking havoc on the field, she's like any other 4th grader. She loves to play soccer, do math homework and wouldn't mind playing with her little brothers. Only when they catch her at a good moment. "Sometimes they just bug me like I'm in my room and they're like let me in and they're knocking on the door and I'm like leave me alone, I'm in my room," she explains.

Arroyo says she's not sure what she wants to do when she's all grown up. But with a work ethic like that, the sky is the limit for her.

