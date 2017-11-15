High 5 4 Kids: Jamaira Arroyo

The Wrens City Council will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to appoint Jim Votaw as Interim Chief of Police.More >>
Pendleton King Park may see some big changes in the near future. The park has been operated through a partnership between...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man for questioning. The pictured man is wanted in connection to a financial transaction card fraud case. He is said to have allegedly...More >>
Eden's Ministry will be holding their 2017 "Stuff That Legends Are Made Of" awards. This award is given to four honorees throughout the CSRA who have changed the face, history, and future of our various communities in Georgia and South Carolina.More >>
The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.More >>
For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises. On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week. "This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree. O...More >>
Pendleton King Park may see some big changes in the near future. The park has been operated through a partnership between...More >>
