Sheriff's Department will receive around $1.7 out of $2.4 Million it requested in raises

For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises.

On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week.

"This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree.

Out of the $2.4 Million dollars Sheriff Roundtree requested from City Leaders, He'll be getting around $1.8 Million for next year. And he says if the city keeps up its end of the bargain, he can work with it.

"We can do it for a year. It was only a compromise to the fact that next year going into 2019, we will get the full amount of raises and compensation for the deputies," he says.

Sheriff Roundtree plans on making up for the loss of 30 vacant positions by hiring 50 deputies with experience. The hope is that somewhere in next year's budget, the City will be able to find the additional $600,000.

"If he's willing to give up 30 positions, we as a governing body ought to be able to find and fulfill his request for the remainder of the money. He's done his part, let's see if the body does it's part," says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Sheriff Roundtree says his department is in a better position to be in vs last week when he heard it could see about a third of what he requested. "The problem with the original budget was that the government administrator was telling us how to allocate our funds. We know our needs in the Sheriff's Office and that's the point I was trying to make."

