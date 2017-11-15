Sheriff's Department will receive around $1.7 out of $2.4 Million it requested in raises

For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises. On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week. "This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree. O...More >>
The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.More >>
The Wrens City Council will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to appoint Jim Votaw as Interim Chief of Police.More >>
Pendleton King Park may see some big changes in the near future. The park has been operated through a partnership between...More >>
