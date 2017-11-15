Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion

The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan.

Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility. This one hundred and twenty million dollar investment is expected to bring in as many as one hundred manufacturing jobs to the community over the next year. This allows the company to continue their commitment to hire veterans and military spouses as well.

"For Augusta to be apart of that conversation and helping them to transform and change the world – one cup one person one neighborhood at a time – that's phenomenal for our community.", says Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr.

There are rumors suggesting the expansion will happen in Augusta because the property simply allows for it, but plant director Tim Filipowski says that is not the case. He says Augusta has earned the right to have more investment here. "It's one thing to say we are going to go out and hire a large number of people but to be able to go out and find the types of talents and the diversity that we need is a recognition for both us as a company and Augusta as an economic area."

The company has a very aggressive start up plan. Most plants this big and this complex would take three to five years to get up to speed. They have beat that timeline by running at full capacity for a little over a year now.

"It is something we are very proud of. We take a great deal of pride in establishing our brand, establishing a reputation, and working to enhance it to secure it for the future."



Starbucks Augusta Soluble Plant maintains a close relationship with Fort Gordon. Their goal is to hire ten thousand service members including veterans and military spouses by 2018.

