Wrens police chief turns himself in to Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Gary McCord (source: Wrens Police Department) Gary McCord (source: Wrens Police Department)
WRENS, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Former Wrens Police Chief Gary McCord and Stapleton police officer Thomas Farthing have both turned themselves into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE: The Wrens City Council will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to appoint Jim Votaw as Interim Chief of Police.

The Mayor of Wrens confirms that Police Chief Gary McCord resigned from his position Tuesday afternoon.

McCord's resignation comes in the midst of an investigation by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. A warrant was issued for McCord's arrest for making false statements and writings. GA POST tells FOX 54 that the charge is related to McCord allegedly falsifying state training records.

McCord was ordered to turn himself in at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office by Friday, Nov. 17.

In addition, GA POST is investigating an officer from the nearby town of Stapleton, Thomas Farthing, for similar charges.

The investigation into allegations against McCord is still ongoing. We do have a crew looking into this story and will update this article when more information becomes available.

  • Windsor man killed in Charleston Hwy. crash identified

    Fatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersectionSource: WFXGFatal accident on Dean's Bridge and Murphy Road intersectionSource: WFXG

    The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early-morning crash that took the life of a Windsor man. Seventy-year-old Charlie J. Buff of Grover's Road was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.

  • Augusta YMCA & Augusta Housing Authority partner for 2nd bed donation delivery

    The Greater Augusta Family YMCA has partnered with the Augusta Housing Authority and area businesses to provide brand new beds and linens for children of under-resourced families.

  • Suspicious death investigation underway after burn victim dies

    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Coroner's and Sheriff's office is investigating a suspicious death that happened on Skinner Mill Road. Tiquanya Jones was admitted to the burn center with over 80% of her body burnt. She later died on Thursday.

