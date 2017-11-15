Wrens police chief resigns; warrant issued for arrest

UPDATE: The Wrens City Council will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to appoint Jim Votaw as Interim Chief of Police.

The Mayor of Wrens confirms that Police Chief Gary McCord resigned from his position Tuesday afternoon.

McCord's resignation comes in the midst of an investigation by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. A warrant was issued for McCord's arrest for making false statements and writings. GA POST tells FOX 54 that the charge is related to McCord allegedly falsifying state training records.

McCord was ordered to turn himself in at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office by Friday, Nov. 17.

In addition, GA POST is investigating an officer from the nearby town of Stapleton, Thomas Farthing, for similar charges.

The investigation into allegations against McCord is still ongoing. We do have a crew looking into this story and will update this article when more information becomes available.

