Wrens police chief resigns; warrant issued for arrest - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Wrens police chief resigns; warrant issued for arrest

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Gary McCord (source: Wrens Police Department) Gary McCord (source: Wrens Police Department)
WRENS, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The Wrens City Council will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to appoint Jim Votaw as Interim Chief of Police.

The Mayor of Wrens confirms that Police Chief Gary McCord resigned from his position Tuesday afternoon.

McCord's resignation comes in the midst of an investigation by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. A warrant was issued for McCord's arrest for making false statements and writings. GA POST tells FOX 54 that the charge is related to McCord allegedly falsifying state training records.

McCord was ordered to turn himself in at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office by Friday, Nov. 17.

In addition, GA POST is investigating an officer from the nearby town of Stapleton, Thomas Farthing, for similar charges.

The investigation into allegations against McCord is still ongoing. We do have a crew looking into this story and will update this article when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • High 5 4 Kids: Jamaira Arroyo

    High 5 4 Kids: Jamaira Arroyo

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:40 PM EST2017-11-16 03:40:29 GMT
    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're telling you about one 8-year-old who is passing down the tradition of courage to her siblings. Being the only girl in a household with two younger brothers, 8-year-old Jamaira Arroyo will tell you disagreements tend to happen every once in a while."They just drive me nuts," she says. She says she's learned the value of working hard not only by being the role model for her younger brothers but also not giving up on things that you want...More >>
    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're telling you about one 8-year-old who is passing down the tradition of courage to her siblings. Being the only girl in a household with two younger brothers, 8-year-old Jamaira Arroyo will tell you disagreements tend to happen every once in a while."They just drive me nuts," she says. She says she's learned the value of working hard not only by being the role model for her younger brothers but also not giving up on things that you want...More >>

  • Sheriff's Department will receive around $1.7 out of $2.4 Million it requested in raises

    Sheriff's Department will receive around $1.7 out of $2.4 Million it requested in raises

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:26 PM EST2017-11-16 03:26:17 GMT
    Trick-or-treat with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office (source: WFXG)Trick-or-treat with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office (source: WFXG)

    For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises.  On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week.   "This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree.  O...

    More >>

    For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises.  On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week.   "This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree.  O...

    More >>

  • Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion

    Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 9:14 PM EST2017-11-16 02:14:19 GMT
    Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion (WFXGGroundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion (WFXG

    The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.

    More >>

    The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly