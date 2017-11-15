Private developers keen on Augusta as demand for living spaces grows

City leadership is happy with the economic outlook of Augusta, and says to expect more developers to invest soon; WFXG.

The city is moving forward with a lot of momentum and private developers are the straw stirring the drink.

There has been a large push from developers who see multi-family housing opportunities in the city, with announcements continuing to trickle in.

We had the Foundry Place Project last week and another project this week for the train depot on Reynold's Street.

The latter costing more than $93 million.

Hawthorne Welcher, Jr., the director of housing and community development, says living spaces are increasing in demand around the city with more private developers seeing value in Augusta.

A large contributor to that value is the state's investment in cyber defense downtown.

More living spaces means more competition. Despite the demand, Welcher expects pricing to hover around the status quo.

Several recent housing developments in the city, both beginning and finishing construction, include:

-Grand Oaks at Crane Creek (Walton Way Extension and I-20); 300 units.

-Gardens at Harvest Pointe (North Leg Road); 256 units.

-Walker Estates (HWY 25 and Boykin Road); 252 units.

-Peach Orchard Apartments (near Gracewood); 240 units.

-Riverwatch Apartments (Riverwatch Parkway); 260 units.

Welcher says all of these projects could stand to increase property taxes, though the silver lining is it would likely increase property values.

