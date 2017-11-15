Your holidays without them: Grieving through the season

Thanksgiving is next week and if you haven't noticed, Christmas decorations are already up in stores. But, despite the spread of all that holiday cheer not everyone looks forward to this time of the year.

I'm sure many of viewers are dealing with the loss of a loved one this holiday season, and they're not alone. If you follow me on social media, you may know my grandmother passed away in September, just shy of her 73rd birthday. It was unexpected and I questioned, emotionally how anyone could make it through the holidays - dealing with grief.

Every picture, every text message, every post never went unnoticed with my Mema. She even adopted Augusta as her second home, shortly after I moved here. She passed away after complications from a hernia surgery and it rocked my entire family to the core. She woke up at 5:30 to watch me everyday on TV, and never hesitated to send me a text message while I was on the air to let me know if something felt out of place. I found out days after she passed, she already bought her dress to wear at my wedding. It was black and very pretty. She said to her mother that she wanted to match my bridesmaids.

For many reasons her silence is deafening to me, so I sought out professional help at Augusta University.

Dr. Nagy Youssef is a licensed clinical psychiatrist and works at the Medical College of Georgia at AU. For decades, he's studied the minds of humans. I explained to him how most nights I wish I could just be with her, imagining what she's doing in heaven, if she's playing her piano..until I slip into a shallow sleep that may last about 4 hours at most.

"It's not normal for people to feel suicidal, like they want to kill themselves. Sometimes with grieving it's normal to feel like to you want to be with a loved one. But not actively wanting to kill themselves," Dr. Youssef says.

Dr. Youssef says another factor around the holidays can also affect our moods - it's called the winter blues. When the temperatures drop and the amount of sunlight decreases due to daylight savings, it adds to the emotions of those already grieving.

But there is a difference between winter blues and depression. He explains this in an excerpt he did with a student last year at AU.

"If they hear nice joke, or if they win a million dollars and they still aren't happy, it's hard to react to outside circumstances. It's a very painful quality."

Dr. Youssef prefers to take the verbal and mental approach of healing versus prescribing medicine. He says it actually impairs the grieving process.

Instead, he recommends getting out of the house and doing something active with friends and family, which will instantly improve your mood. He also says to get adequate sleep, and cut back on caffeine and alcohol.

There are several ways to treat the winter blues or depression in general. Dr. Youssef says it's perfectly fine to seek counseling or a therapist if you need someone to talk to.

"It doesn't mean anything is wrong with you, it means you're strong enough to be open enough to want someone else to talk to."

Grieving however is simply treated with time.

"It's okay to cry, it's okay to be sad, it's okay to want to be by yourself sometimes. But if you start thinking suicidal thoughts, that's when it's urgent to call this number," Dr. Youssef says.

This season I'll be giving my best, and will have a plan in place to help me get through it.

