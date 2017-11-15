UPDATE: Henry B. King Trust releases statement on future of Pendleton King Park

UPDATE: The Henry B. King Trust released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The Henry B. King Trust property that has been operated as the Pendleton King Park was first leased to the City of Augusta to operate as a park in 1958 for 25 years for the sum of $1.00 per year. That lease was amended and renewed to subsequent 25 year leases for the same $1.00 per year. The current lease expires on December 31st of this year. For some time now, the Henry B King Trust has been in a position that made it impractical to continue to own and lease the property. The Trust’s need to sell the property was made clear well in advance of the expiration of the lease expiration. It is the desire of the Trust that a transition of ownership be accomplished in a way that honors the usage the property has enjoyed over many years. It is important for the Trust to work with a buyer, whether the City or a private party, who is willing to work with a plan that can address the needs of all stakeholders. It is our sincere belief that there is an opportunity to benefit all by increasing revenue to the city, encouraging neighborhood development, honoring the hard work and dedication of the Pendleton King Park Foundation volunteers, and make green space available to members of the community. Trustees of: Henry B King Trust

Pendleton King Park may see some big changes in the near future.

The park has been operated through a partnership between the City of Augusta and the Trustees of the Will of Henry Barclay King, which states that the area shall remain a park. This has been supported by a non-profit organization, the Pendleton King Park Foundation, who provides financial and other support towards the reservation, maintenance, improvement, promotion, and beautification of the Park.

The Foundation says, that for decades, the City has been leasing the Park from the Trustees for $1 a year for 50 years while maintaining the repairs, labor, electrical and water maintenance, etc. The Foundation supports the gardens, the waterfalls, the trails, the disc golf course, the Wetlands, the Bark Park, and playground.

According to the Foundation, this partnership is about to change. Clarence Baronowski, a Trustee leading this change, has proposed selling the Park to the City for the approximate sum of $1 million. The City did not accept the offer. Since then, Baronowski has since found a developer who has plans drawn up to bulldoze the entire Park and create a housing development.

The Foundation is now seeking community support to petition the Commissioners of Augusta to rethink their decision, negotiate with the Trustees, and "SAVE OUR PARK!"

For information on what you can do, or how to support, please contact the President of the Pendleton King Park Foundation, Jim Blount at 706-533-2859 or email him at saveourpark.pkp@gmail.com.