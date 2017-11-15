Burke County to host first turkey giveaway event - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Burke County to host first turkey giveaway event

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Burke County Turkey Giveaway; Source: BCSO Burke County Turkey Giveaway; Source: BCSO
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Burke County will have what they are calling their First Annual Turkey Give-Away.

The event will take place Nov. 17th at various times and locations. Those places are:

Waynesboro – A Child's World Academy, located at 567 Pauline Jenkins St. Waynesboro, Ga 30830. Those who have a ticket may pick up their Turkey at this location from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The following locations will be giving away turkeys on a first come, first serve basis. No ticket is necessary.

Sardis/Alexander – 7671 Hwy 24 South;  5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Gough – 1st Baptist Church of Gough 210 Woodrow Harvey Blvd.;  5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Midville – Bethlehem Worship Center 138 South Jones St. Midville; GA 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Keysville – Charles Walker Building  Martin Luther King Blvd; 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

All persons who received tickets did so through the assistance of DFACS.  Other turkeys are available for those who are truly in need of assistance. To receive one, you must be a resident of Burke County with a picture ID. Only 1 turkey is permitted per family. There will also be canned food and other side items at A Child's World Academy giveaway site in Waynesboro. 

In addition to the Turkey Give-Away, Cornerstone Christian Center will serve a free hot meal at 6 p.m. in Banquet Hall Nov. 21st. The Turkey Give-Away is sponsored by A Child’s World Academy, Peach State Health Plan, and The Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • High 5 4 Kids: Jamaira Arroyo

    High 5 4 Kids: Jamaira Arroyo

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:40 PM EST2017-11-16 03:40:29 GMT
    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're telling you about one 8-year-old who is passing down the tradition of courage to her siblings. Being the only girl in a household with two younger brothers, 8-year-old Jamaira Arroyo will tell you disagreements tend to happen every once in a while."They just drive me nuts," she says. She says she's learned the value of working hard not only by being the role model for her younger brothers but also not giving up on things that you want...More >>
    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're telling you about one 8-year-old who is passing down the tradition of courage to her siblings. Being the only girl in a household with two younger brothers, 8-year-old Jamaira Arroyo will tell you disagreements tend to happen every once in a while."They just drive me nuts," she says. She says she's learned the value of working hard not only by being the role model for her younger brothers but also not giving up on things that you want...More >>

  • Sheriff's Department will receive around $1.7 out of $2.4 Million it requested in raises

    Sheriff's Department will receive around $1.7 out of $2.4 Million it requested in raises

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:26 PM EST2017-11-16 03:26:17 GMT
    Trick-or-treat with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office (source: WFXG)Trick-or-treat with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office (source: WFXG)

    For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises.  On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week.   "This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree.  O...

    More >>

    For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises.  On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week.   "This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree.  O...

    More >>

  • Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion

    Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 9:14 PM EST2017-11-16 02:14:19 GMT
    Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion (WFXGGroundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion (WFXG

    The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.

    More >>

    The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly