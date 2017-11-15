Burke County to host first turkey giveaway event

Burke County will have what they are calling their First Annual Turkey Give-Away.

The event will take place Nov. 17th at various times and locations. Those places are:

Waynesboro – A Child's World Academy, located at 567 Pauline Jenkins St. Waynesboro, Ga 30830. Those who have a ticket may pick up their Turkey at this location from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The following locations will be giving away turkeys on a first come, first serve basis. No ticket is necessary.

Sardis/Alexander – 7671 Hwy 24 South; 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Gough – 1st Baptist Church of Gough 210 Woodrow Harvey Blvd.; 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Midville – Bethlehem Worship Center 138 South Jones St. Midville; GA 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Keysville – Charles Walker Building Martin Luther King Blvd; 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

All persons who received tickets did so through the assistance of DFACS. Other turkeys are available for those who are truly in need of assistance. To receive one, you must be a resident of Burke County with a picture ID. Only 1 turkey is permitted per family. There will also be canned food and other side items at A Child's World Academy giveaway site in Waynesboro.

In addition to the Turkey Give-Away, Cornerstone Christian Center will serve a free hot meal at 6 p.m. in Banquet Hall Nov. 21st. The Turkey Give-Away is sponsored by A Child’s World Academy, Peach State Health Plan, and The Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

