WANTED: Man wanted in Richmond County for questioning

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man for questioning. 

The pictured man is wanted in connection to a financial transaction card fraud case. He is said to have allegedly used a cloned credit card at a business located at 3675 Walton Way Ext.

If you know who this person is or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.

