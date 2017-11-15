Tips to avoid utility scams

Nov. 15th is Utility Scam Awareness Day and National Georgia Power, SCE&G, and other water, gas, and electric companies across the nation are warning customers about utility scams.

Georgia Power company says that they are actively working to identify new scams and frauds. They suggest these tips to avoid becoming a victim:

Georgia Power does not demand payment in person at your home or business. If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a prerecorded message to the primary account telephone or by letter requesting that the customer call Georgia Power to discuss the account. The company will not ask customers to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location.

Georgia Power employees are easy to identify. If a Georgia Power employee has a service-related reason to visit your home or business, they will always be wearing a Georgia Power employee ID badge, in uniform and in a company vehicle.

Beware of phone calls demanding payment via phone. Georgia Power will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone. If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, they should hang up and contact the company's 24-hour customer service line at 888-660-5890.

SCE&G offers the following advice when it comes to identifying a scammer and outsmarting them.

Know a Scammer When You See One

Scammers often target small businesses, such as restaurants, in hopes of creating an increased sense of urgency.

Scammers may suggest a specific store from which the customer can purchase a prepaid card. Scammers like prepaid debit cards because they can obtain the money on the card without showing a photo ID.

Scammers use caller ID "spoofing," which causes the customer's phone to display a false caller ID. Often, the scammer will "spoof" a local number, perhaps even using the utility's standard customer service number.

Scammers may threaten to turn a customer’s service off if the customer doesn’t make a payment immediately.

Know How to Outsmart a Scammer

Hang up the phone if you receive a call demanding immediate payment of a bill to avoid disconnection.

Do not reply to text messages or click on links from individuals you don’t know.

Be cautious of anyone who comes to your home or business without an appointment demanding payment, do not let unknown individuals into your home and remember that secure websites begin with https:// - the “s” is for secure.

Do not click on links, open attachments or respond to suspicious emails.

If you would like more information on utility scams, you can visit the Georgia Power website or the SCE&G website.

