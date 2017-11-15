Tips to avoid utility scams - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Tips to avoid utility scams

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Georgia Power scam tips; Source: WFXG Georgia Power scam tips; Source: WFXG
CSRA (WFXG) -

Nov. 15th is Utility Scam Awareness Day and National Georgia Power, SCE&G, and other water, gas, and electric companies across the nation are warning customers about utility scams.

Georgia Power company says that they are actively working to identify new scams and frauds. They suggest these tips to avoid becoming a victim:

  • Georgia Power does not demand payment in person at your home or business.                                                                                              If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a prerecorded message to the primary account telephone or by letter requesting that the customer call Georgia Power to discuss the account. The company will not ask customers to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location.
  • Georgia Power employees are easy to identify.                                                                                                                                                      If a Georgia Power employee has a service-related reason to visit your home or business, they will always be wearing a Georgia Power employee ID badge, in uniform and in a company vehicle.
  • Beware of phone calls demanding payment via phone.                                                                                                                              Georgia Power will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone. If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, they should hang up and contact the company’s 24-hour customer service line at 888-660-5890. 

SCE&G offers the following advice when it comes to identifying a scammer and outsmarting them.

Know a Scammer When You See One

  • Scammers often target small businesses, such as restaurants, in hopes of creating an increased sense of urgency.
  • Scammers may suggest a specific store from which the customer can purchase a prepaid card. Scammers like prepaid debit cards because they can obtain the money on the card without showing a photo ID.
  • Scammers use caller ID "spoofing," which causes the customer's phone to display a false caller ID. Often, the scammer will "spoof" a local number, perhaps even using the utility's standard customer service number.
  • Scammers may threaten to turn a customer’s service off if the customer doesn’t make a payment immediately.

Know How to Outsmart a Scammer

  • Hang up the phone if you receive a call demanding immediate payment of a bill to avoid disconnection.
  • Do not reply to text messages or click on links from individuals you don’t know.
  • Be cautious of anyone who comes to your home or business without an appointment demanding payment, do not let unknown individuals into your home and remember that secure websites begin with https:// - the “s” is for secure.
  • Do not click on links, open attachments or respond to suspicious emails.

If you would like more information on utility scams, you can visit the Georgia Power website or the SCE&G website

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • High 5 4 Kids: Jamaira Arroyo

    High 5 4 Kids: Jamaira Arroyo

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:40 PM EST2017-11-16 03:40:29 GMT
    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're telling you about one 8-year-old who is passing down the tradition of courage to her siblings. Being the only girl in a household with two younger brothers, 8-year-old Jamaira Arroyo will tell you disagreements tend to happen every once in a while."They just drive me nuts," she says. She says she's learned the value of working hard not only by being the role model for her younger brothers but also not giving up on things that you want...More >>
    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're telling you about one 8-year-old who is passing down the tradition of courage to her siblings. Being the only girl in a household with two younger brothers, 8-year-old Jamaira Arroyo will tell you disagreements tend to happen every once in a while."They just drive me nuts," she says. She says she's learned the value of working hard not only by being the role model for her younger brothers but also not giving up on things that you want...More >>

  • Sheriff's Department will receive around $1.7 out of $2.4 Million it requested in raises

    Sheriff's Department will receive around $1.7 out of $2.4 Million it requested in raises

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:26 PM EST2017-11-16 03:26:17 GMT
    Trick-or-treat with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office (source: WFXG)Trick-or-treat with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office (source: WFXG)

    For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises.  On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week.   "This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree.  O...

    More >>

    For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises.  On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week.   "This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree.  O...

    More >>

  • Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion

    Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 9:14 PM EST2017-11-16 02:14:19 GMT
    Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion (WFXGGroundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion (WFXG

    The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.

    More >>

    The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly