Applications for Toys for Tots being accepted in Columbia County

If you were looking to benefit from Toys for Tots, this is your chance to apply!

A representative from Toys for Tots will be accepting applications at the Columbia County Library. This will take place Nov. 16th from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 17th from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Nov. 21st from 2 a.m.-7 p.m. To apply, you need:

Birth Certificate for each child

Social Security card for each child

Proof of Income

Identification

For more information, please contact Mrs. Anderson at (808)392-0691, Mrs. Williams at (706)492-9864 or Ms. Mckeithen at (706)495-9232.

