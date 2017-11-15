Crews working crash with injuries Columbia Rd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Crews working crash with injuries Columbia Rd.

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG

UPDATE: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says this scene is now cleared.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a serious crash on Columbia Rd. at Hereford Farm Rd. Injuries are reported.

The Eastbound lane is shut down and delays are very heavy.

Drivers should seek alternative route.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly