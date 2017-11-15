How to keep your home fire free during the holidays

It's the holiday season and fire crews see plenty of house fires during this time.

The National Fire Protection Association says that between 2011 and 2015, there was an average of 170,200 with unattended cooking as a leading contributing factor. During that time, 47% of fires involved cooking equipment, 20% of fires caused deaths, and nearly 45% resulted in injuries.

NFPA offers the following tips and recommendations for cooking safely:

Stay in the kitchen when cooking to keep a close eye on the food, especially when frying and sautéing with oil.

Use a timer to keep track of cooking times, most notably when cooking a meal that takes a long time like roasting a turkey, baking a roast or simmering. Check the stove or oven frequently. Consider putting timers in different rooms so that you can hear them over music, football games, and party chatter.

Stay alert and focused when cooking. To help minimize the risk of injury, avoid cooking when drinking alcohol or if you’re sleepy.

Keep things that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers and towels away from the cooking area.

Kids should stay 3 feet away from stovetops, as well as from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables or gravy could cause serious burns.

NFPA also discourages the use of turkey fryers, as they can lead to devastating burns, other injuries, and the destruction of property due to the extensive amount of hot oil used with fryers. They say for those who prefer fried turkey to look instead for grocery stores, specialty food retailers and restaurants that sell deep-fried turkeys.

