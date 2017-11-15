How to keep your home fire free during the holidays - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

How to keep your home fire free during the holidays

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Turkey frying tips from NFPA; Source: WFXG Turkey frying tips from NFPA; Source: WFXG
CSRA (WFXG) -

It's the holiday season and fire crews see plenty of house fires during this time.

The National Fire Protection Association says that between 2011 and 2015, there was an average of 170,200 with unattended cooking as a leading contributing factor. During that time, 47% of fires involved cooking equipment, 20% of fires caused deaths, and nearly 45% resulted in injuries.

NFPA offers the following tips and recommendations for cooking safely:

  • Stay in the kitchen when cooking to keep a close eye on the food, especially when frying and sautéing with oil.
  • Use a timer to keep track of cooking times, most notably when cooking a meal that takes a long time like roasting a turkey, baking a roast or simmering. Check the stove or oven frequently. Consider putting timers in different rooms so that you can hear them over music, football games, and party chatter.
  • Stay alert and focused when cooking. To help minimize the risk of injury, avoid cooking when drinking alcohol or if you’re sleepy.
  • Keep things that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers and towels away from the cooking area.
  • Kids should stay 3 feet away from stovetops, as well as from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables or gravy could cause serious burns.

NFPA also discourages the use of turkey fryers, as they can lead to devastating burns, other injuries, and the destruction of property due to the extensive amount of hot oil used with fryers. They say for those who prefer fried turkey to look instead for grocery stores, specialty food retailers and restaurants that sell deep-fried turkeys.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • High 5 4 Kids: Jamaira Arroyo

    High 5 4 Kids: Jamaira Arroyo

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:40 PM EST2017-11-16 03:40:29 GMT
    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're telling you about one 8-year-old who is passing down the tradition of courage to her siblings. Being the only girl in a household with two younger brothers, 8-year-old Jamaira Arroyo will tell you disagreements tend to happen every once in a while."They just drive me nuts," she says. She says she's learned the value of working hard not only by being the role model for her younger brothers but also not giving up on things that you want...More >>
    This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're telling you about one 8-year-old who is passing down the tradition of courage to her siblings. Being the only girl in a household with two younger brothers, 8-year-old Jamaira Arroyo will tell you disagreements tend to happen every once in a while."They just drive me nuts," she says. She says she's learned the value of working hard not only by being the role model for her younger brothers but also not giving up on things that you want...More >>

  • Sheriff's Department will receive around $1.7 out of $2.4 Million it requested in raises

    Sheriff's Department will receive around $1.7 out of $2.4 Million it requested in raises

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 10:26 PM EST2017-11-16 03:26:17 GMT
    Trick-or-treat with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office (source: WFXG)Trick-or-treat with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office (source: WFXG)

    For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises.  On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week.   "This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree.  O...

    More >>

    For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises.  On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week.   "This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree.  O...

    More >>

  • Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion

    Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 9:14 PM EST2017-11-16 02:14:19 GMT
    Groundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion (WFXGGroundbreaking held for the Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant expansion (WFXG

    The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.

    More >>

    The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly