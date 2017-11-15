How to keep your home fire free during the holidays

For weeks, the Augusta Commission has been debating which positions to cut and which departments will get raises. On Wednesday, City leaders and Sheriff Richard Roundtree mapped out a plan that points to his department seeing an increase in pay. Overall, deputies will see a million dollars more than what was proposed last week. "This allows us to address our most critical needs which is retention and a competitive salary," says Sheriff Roundtree. O...More >>
The Starbucks Augusta Soluble Coffee Plant is expanding. On November 15 the company held a groundbreaking and revealed the details about the plan. Starbucks Augusta Plant will begin working on a new facility.More >>
The Wrens City Council will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to appoint Jim Votaw as Interim Chief of Police.More >>
Pendleton King Park may see some big changes in the near future. The park has been operated through a partnership between...More >>
Nearly 1.5M sign up for 'Obamacare' in first two weeks of open enrollment.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug in the United States with a digital ingestion tracking system in an unprecedented step to ensure patients with mental disorders take medicine prescribed...More >>
Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.More >>
It's the holiday season and fire crews see plenty of house fires during this time. The National Fire Protection Association says that...More >>
A new study suggests that women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and are more likely to die.More >>
It's flu season and The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed its first flu-related death this season. The identity of that person...More >>
The research was presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, "a premier global exchange of the latest advances in cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians."More >>
Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. That comes out to just over 43,000 people a day.More >>
