Breaking: Crews on scene of house fire Troon Way

Aiken Public Safety is currently working a fire at 121 Troon Way in Aiken near Hitchcock Parkway. The multi-family home is deemed a complete loss. No injuries were reported.

Dispatch says the homeowner called it in at 5:49 Wednesday morning. They say the fire was called in small but the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Fox 54 is working to get more information.

