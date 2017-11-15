Update: One person injured in Augusta home fire on Evergreen Dr. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Update: One person injured in Augusta home fire on Evergreen Dr.

Fire on Evergreen Dr.; Source: WFXG Fire on Evergreen Dr.; Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department are currently on scene at a private residential structure fire at 3127 Evergreen Dr. in Augusta.

Dispatch says the call came in at 4:36am and one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was called in by a neighbor.

Fox 54 is working to get more information.

