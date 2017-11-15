Power restored after crash in North Augusta

There could be changes coming that can allow people to drive golf-cart's throughout the City on public streets. In a City known as one of the golf capitals of the world, Commissioner Sean Frantom introduced the idea of adopting an ordinance that will allow people to drive golf carts throughout city streets. "Now is the time for us to get with what other cities are doing across the country," he says. According to the Mayor, an Ordinance is already in effect but it only...

More >>