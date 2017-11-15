Power restored after crash in North Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Power restored after crash in North Augusta

By Adam Bodner, Producer
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Power has been restored after a crash in North Augusta on Tuesday night.

North Augusta Public Safety Dispatch says a car crashed into a power pole on Georgia Avenue near the Post Office, bringing down a power line.  This happened just after 8:30 p.m.  Dispatch says there weren't any injuries.  South Carolina Electric & Gas' outage map shows no outages in the area.

