Richmond Co BOE signs off on new cyber magnet program for students

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

The Richmond County Board of Education met to discuss a number of items, but among those were the proposal of a new cyber magnet program for students. Five years ago, Richmond County Board of Education were approached to write the cyber security curriculum along with Columbia County, and now they are looking to expand their cyber security education even further.

The Instruction Committee presented a new cyber program that will further prepare high-school students for the cyber career world. “We want to get our first cohort of students for the fall of 25-30 students that will be ninth grade students and they will be housed at Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School. They will be the Cyber Academy of Excellence students," says Nanette Barnes, Director of the Department of Career, Technical & Agricultural Education.

Their reason for this is to provide post-secondary credentials for students and make them more marketable in the career field. They are hoping to eventually attract middle school students from their Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School as well while opening applications to students throughout the district. “And what’s really unique is that we already have the middle school students that are at the Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School so hopefully they will be attracted as well. This will be an opportunity for students throughout the district to apply for, but they will just be housed at the Technical Magnet School and then go right next door to the college," says Barnes.

This program is already creating talk amongst other agencies. “TCSG, our agency, is looking at duplicating what we’re doing around the state. Cyber’s not a local, not a regional, it’s everywhere there’s a digital connection issue," says Terry Elam, President of Augusta Technical College.

The board was so excited about the program that Superintendent Dr. Pringle held the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding after the meeting with Board President Marion Barnes and President of Augusta Technical College Terry Elam. Students will have an opportunity to get an associate’s degree or two certificate programs at the end of their senior year.

