South Carolina confirms first flu-related death - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

South Carolina confirms first flu-related death

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
South Carolina confirms first flu related death; Source: (wfxg) South Carolina confirms first flu related death; Source: (wfxg)
SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) -

It's flu season and The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed its first flu-related death this season. The identity of that person has not been released.

Teresa Foo MD, MPH, a DHEC Immunization Medical Consultant, says that those at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people 65 years and older and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart or lung disease. The flu is contagious. It's caused by the influenza virus and can cause mild to severe illness or even death. Symptoms can include sudden onset of fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat, and nasal congestion or stuffiness. 
While folks are encouraged to get a flu vaccination, DHEC says there are additional preventive measures you can take:

  • Try to avoid close contact with sick people.
  • While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. If a tissue is not available, use the crook of your elbow.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Flu vaccines are offered at DHEC Health Department clinics are available by appointment. You can call 1-800-868-0404 to make an appointment or go to www.scdhec.gov/flu/fluclinics  to find the location closest to you. To find a non-DHEC flu vaccine provider near you, go to flushot.healthmap.org.  For more information about preventing the flu, visit www.scdhec.gov/flu.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 2017 "Stuff That Legends Are Made Of" awards ceremony

    2017 "Stuff That Legends Are Made Of" awards ceremony

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 6:12 AM EST2017-11-15 11:12:40 GMT
    2017 "Stuff That Legends Are Made Of" awards cermony; Source: WFXG2017 "Stuff That Legends Are Made Of" awards cermony; Source: WFXG

    Eden's Ministry will be holding their 2017 "Stuff That Legends Are Made Of" awards. This award is given to four honorees throughout the CSRA who have changed the face, history, and future of our various communities in Georgia and South Carolina.

    More >>

    Eden's Ministry will be holding their 2017 "Stuff That Legends Are Made Of" awards. This award is given to four honorees throughout the CSRA who have changed the face, history, and future of our various communities in Georgia and South Carolina.

    More >>

  • Power restored after crash in North Augusta

    Power restored after crash in North Augusta

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 12:36 AM EST2017-11-15 05:36:36 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Power has been restored after a crash in North Augusta on Tuesday night. North Augusta Public Safety Dispatch says a car crashed into a power pole on Georgia Avenue near the Post Office, bringing down a power line. 

    More >>

    Power has been restored after a crash in North Augusta on Tuesday night. North Augusta Public Safety Dispatch says a car crashed into a power pole on Georgia Avenue near the Post Office, bringing down a power line. 

    More >>

  • Did you know it is illegal for South Carolina and Georgia drivers to leave vehicles running and unattended?

    Did you know it is illegal for South Carolina and Georgia drivers to leave vehicles running and unattended?

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 9:50 PM EST2017-11-15 02:50:43 GMT
    Did you know it is illegal for South Carolina and Georgia drivers to leave vehicles running and unattended? (WFXG)Did you know it is illegal for South Carolina and Georgia drivers to leave vehicles running and unattended? (WFXG)

    With cooler temperatures, starting up your car and leaving it unattended to warm up or to run into a store could lead to a citation for South Carolina and Georgia drivers. It is a law that's been on the books for years.

    More >>

    With cooler temperatures, starting up your car and leaving it unattended to warm up or to run into a store could lead to a citation for South Carolina and Georgia drivers. It is a law that's been on the books for years. "We had an incident where somebody drove off and there was actually a child in the car seat in the back of the car.", says Lt. Karl Odenthal, with Aiken Public Safety. Lt. Odenthal says Aiken has seen its fair share of car thefts and a big reason, unat...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly