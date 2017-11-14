South Carolina confirms first flu-related death

Eden's Ministry will be holding their 2017 "Stuff That Legends Are Made Of" awards. This award is given to four honorees throughout the CSRA who have changed the face, history, and future of our various communities in Georgia and South Carolina.More >>
Power has been restored after a crash in North Augusta on Tuesday night. North Augusta Public Safety Dispatch says a car crashed into a power pole on Georgia Avenue near the Post Office, bringing down a power line.More >>
With cooler temperatures, starting up your car and leaving it unattended to warm up or to run into a store could lead to a citation for South Carolina and Georgia drivers. It is a law that's been on the books for years. "We had an incident where somebody drove off and there was actually a child in the car seat in the back of the car.", says Lt. Karl Odenthal, with Aiken Public Safety. Lt. Odenthal says Aiken has seen its fair share of car thefts and a big reason, unat...More >>
The Richmond County Board of Education met to discuss a number of items but among those were the proposal of a new cyber magnet program for students.More >>
Recent teen suicides have been blamed on cyberbullying, and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health, researchers say.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug in the United States with a digital ingestion tracking system in an unprecedented step to ensure patients with mental disorders take medicine prescribed for them.More >>
A new study suggests that women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and are more likely to die.More >>
It's flu season and The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed its first flu-related death this season. The identity of that person...More >>
The research was presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, "a premier global exchange of the latest advances in cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians."More >>
Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. That comes out to just over 43,000 people a day.More >>
A boil water advisory has been issued for Langley, South Carolina. Residents in the area...More >>
For Alzheimer's Awareness Month, we want to focus on your nose and the possibility of using a smell test to diagnose the disease.More >>
Tonye Gray wasn't fooling herself. She knew that because she started smoking at 16 years old, and was smoking a pack a day, that lung cancer could be in her future.More >>
