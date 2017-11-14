Paine College to host Music Festival - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Paine College to host Music Festival

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Paine College Music Fest; Source: Paine College Paine College Music Fest; Source: Paine College
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Paine College will be hosting the Ann N. Johnson Music Festival Saturday, Nov. 18th.

The festival will aide in providing scholarships for Paine College students and benefit the Augusta UNCF. The event will feature artists, Bethany Davis-Sean McDonald, Trey McLaughlin, Karen Gordon, Ingrid Woode, & Woode Tribe  Orchestra. Also featured will be the new hit line dance and song, "Whoa Now" by Doc McBreezy, as well as our very own Jay Jefferies as the MC. Expect food, artisans, and much more. 

Vendors are welcome and this event is fun for the entire family. It will be held at the Paine College HEAL COMPLEX at 1255 Druid Park Ave. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 and you can call 706-821-8323 to purchase.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

