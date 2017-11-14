Westside high school, former Augusta Christian student passes away after accident

If it's successful, it could give a major boost to the fledgling field of gene therapy.More >>
The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.More >>
The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department are currently on scene at a private residential structure fire at 3127 Evergreen Dr. in Augusta. Dispatch says the call came in at 4:36am and injuries are unknown at this time.More >>
Eden's Ministry will be holding their 2017 "Stuff That Legends Are Made Of" awards. This award is given to four honorees throughout the CSRA who have changed the face, history, and future of our various communities in Georgia and South Carolina.More >>
