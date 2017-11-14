Westside high school, former Augusta Christian student passes away after accident

Westside high school student Michael McElmurray has passed away after a dirt bike accident, according to the school.

His former school, Augusta Christian, posted on Twitter Tuesday:

"Our hearts are broken that Michael McElmurray has passed away this morning but our hope is in Jesus and the promise that Michael was made whole when he entered into the presence of the Lord. Please pray for the McElmurray family, AC, and Westside as they go through this time!"

The school says McElmurray, a junior a Westside high school, was in a serious dirt bike incident over the weekend.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.