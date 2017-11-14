Westside high school, former Augusta Christian student passes aw - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Westside high school, former Augusta Christian student passes away after accident

Source: Augusta Christian Baseball Source: Augusta Christian Baseball
(WFXG) -

Westside high school student Michael McElmurray has passed away after a dirt bike accident, according to the school.

His former school, Augusta Christian, posted on Twitter Tuesday:

"Our hearts are broken that Michael McElmurray has passed away this morning but our hope is in Jesus and the promise that Michael was made whole when he entered into the presence of the Lord. Please pray for the McElmurray family, AC, and Westside as they go through this time!"

The school says McElmurray, a junior a Westside high school, was in a serious dirt bike incident over the weekend.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • AP Exclusive: US scientists try 1st gene editing in the body

    AP Exclusive: US scientists try 1st gene editing in the body

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 1:07 AM EST2017-11-15 06:07:45 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 7:00 AM EST2017-11-15 12:00:21 GMT

    If it's successful, it could give a major boost to the fledgling field of gene therapy.

    More >>

    If it's successful, it could give a major boost to the fledgling field of gene therapy.

    More >>

  • Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Northern California gunman kills 4, wounds 10 in rampage

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:07 AM EST2017-11-15 08:07:54 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 6:58 AM EST2017-11-15 11:58:49 GMT

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

    More >>

    The man shot 14 people, killing four, in seven different locations across his rural community, including an elementary school, before he died in a shootout with police.

    More >>

  • Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Obama health mandate now target of GOP in big tax bill

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 3:57 AM EST2017-11-15 08:57:58 GMT
    Wednesday, November 15 2017 6:58 AM EST2017-11-15 11:58:28 GMT

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

    More >>

    The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the health care law's mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly