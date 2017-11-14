Temporary lane closure Camille Ave.

Columbia County wants drivers aware of a temporary lane closure on Camilla Avenue.

The lane closure will begin at 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2017, weather permitting.

The northbound lane is being diverted around the work zone and southbound lane of Camilla Avenue will be detoured to Camilla Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.