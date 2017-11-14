Temporary lane closure Camille Ave. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Temporary lane closure Camille Ave.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Columbia County wants drivers aware of a temporary lane closure on Camilla Avenue.

The lane closure will begin at 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2017, weather permitting.

The northbound lane is being diverted around the work zone and southbound lane of Camilla Avenue will be detoured to Camilla Avenue. 

