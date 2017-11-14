RCSO working crash with injuries Washington Rd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

RCSO working crash with injuries Washington Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a crash on Washington Road at Woodbine Road.

Dispatch says the call came in with injuries at 8:21am Tuesday morning. 2 vehicles are involved.

Heavy delays are reported at this time.

